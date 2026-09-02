Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NOTTING HILL MURDER Man dies after serious assault at Liverpool Street Underground station

Man dies after serious assault at Liverpool Street Underground station

 

A 32-year-old man has died after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault on a Central line platform at Liverpool Street Underground station.

Emergency services were called to the station at around 10.51pm on Sunday, August 30, following reports of a serious assault.

British Transport Police officers and paramedics attended the eastbound Central line platform, where they found a man critically injured.

He was given emergency treatment before being taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

The man died on Tuesday, September 1, with members of his family at his side.

The victim had been returning from Notting Hill Carnival

British Transport Police said the victim had been travelling home from Notting Hill Carnival when the incident occurred.

Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “First and foremost our thoughts are firmly with loved ones of the young man who has sadly died. They are being supported by specially trained officers as our investigation continues.”

Man charged before victim’s death

Before the victim died, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of grievous bodily harm (GBH) against Jeremiah Maximo, 38, of Drydock Square, Barking, in connection with the incident.

Following the death, BTP said an application is now being made to amend the charge on the indictment, with the matter to be dealt with by the court at a later date.

Maximo was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, September 2.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was at Liverpool Street station and witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to officers.

Anyone with information can text 61016 or call BTP on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 799 of August 30. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Court proceedings are active. The charge against Maximo is an allegation and he is entitled to a fair trial.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Taxi driver jailed after falling asleep at wheel and killing man in A23 layby

PROFESSIONAL DRIVER Taxi driver jailed after falling asleep at wheel and killing man in A23 layby

Court News, UK News
Family pay heartbreaking tribute to seven-year-old girl killed in Grangetown house fire

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay heartbreaking tribute to seven-year-old girl killed in Grangetown house fire

UK News
Newborn baby girl died from stab wounds after being found at Sheffield home

NEW BORN BABY Newborn baby girl died from stab wounds after being found at Sheffield home

UK News
Disqualified driver caught with cocaine jailed after Salisbury police stop

DRUG STOP Disqualified driver caught with cocaine jailed after Salisbury police stop

Court News, UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Liverpool Street Station attack leaves victim fighting for life

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Liverpool Street Station attack leaves victim fighting for life

Crime, UK News
Urgent search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in London

FIND HER Urgent search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in London

Missing Persons, UK News
Sir Keir Starmer to quit Parliament, triggering Holborn and St Pancras by-election

OVER AND OUT Sir Keir Starmer to quit Parliament, triggering Holborn and St Pancras by-election

UK News
Three injured in targeted shooting in Braintree town centre

LOCKDOWN Three injured in targeted shooting in Braintree town centre

Crime, UK News
Armed police and dogs search Bradford property during criminal investigation

ARMED LOCKDOWN Armed police and dogs search Bradford property during criminal investigation

UK News
More than 250 volunteers join major town centre clean-up in Swindon

More than 250 volunteers join major town centre clean-up in Swindon

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BBC axes Ski Sunday after nearly 50 years on television

OFF PISTE BBC axes Ski Sunday after nearly 50 years on television

UK News
Police searching for Lamborghini driver after car abandoned in Peterborough

LAMBORGHINI ABANDONED Police searching for Lamborghini driver after car abandoned in Peterborough

UK News
Ryanair flight met by emergency services at Edinburgh Airport after mid-air medical emergency

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Ryanair flight met by emergency services at Edinburgh Airport after mid-air medical emergency

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Four more teenage boys arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in Rochdale

ROCHDALE UPDATE Four more teenage boys arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in Rochdale

Crime, UK News
Prison staff missed opportunities before EncroChat drug dealer found dead in cell

ENCROCHATE DEALER DEAD Prison staff missed opportunities before EncroChat drug dealer found dead in cell

Crime, UK News
Man jailed for forcing vulnerable victim living in shed to work at scrapyard

SLAVERY SENTANCE Man jailed for forcing vulnerable victim living in shed to work at scrapyard

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Much-loved Buckinghamshire pub manager stabbed to death at German railway station

FIRST PICTURE Much-loved Buckinghamshire pub manager stabbed to death at German railway station

Crime, UK News
Overturned car and crashes cause delays as morning rush hour builds across South East

TRAFFIC ALERT Overturned car and crashes cause delays as morning rush hour builds across South East

UK News
Northumbria Police officer sacked after drunken roadside assault in front of terrified child

DRUNKEN ASSAULT Northumbria Police officer sacked after drunken roadside assault in front of terrified child

UK News
Watch Live