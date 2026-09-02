Man dies after serious assault at Liverpool Street Underground station

A 32-year-old man has died after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault on a Central line platform at Liverpool Street Underground station.

Emergency services were called to the station at around 10.51pm on Sunday, August 30, following reports of a serious assault.

British Transport Police officers and paramedics attended the eastbound Central line platform, where they found a man critically injured.

He was given emergency treatment before being taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

The man died on Tuesday, September 1, with members of his family at his side.

The victim had been returning from Notting Hill Carnival

British Transport Police said the victim had been travelling home from Notting Hill Carnival when the incident occurred.

Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “First and foremost our thoughts are firmly with loved ones of the young man who has sadly died. They are being supported by specially trained officers as our investigation continues.”

Man charged before victim’s death

Before the victim died, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of grievous bodily harm (GBH) against Jeremiah Maximo, 38, of Drydock Square, Barking, in connection with the incident.

Following the death, BTP said an application is now being made to amend the charge on the indictment, with the matter to be dealt with by the court at a later date.

Maximo was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, September 2.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was at Liverpool Street station and witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to officers.

Anyone with information can text 61016 or call BTP on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 799 of August 30. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Court proceedings are active. The charge against Maximo is an allegation and he is entitled to a fair trial.