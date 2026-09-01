Special Constable celebrates 20 years of voluntary service with Wiltshire Police

A Special Constable who has spent two decades volunteering on the frontline with Wiltshire Police has been recognised with a Long Service Award.

Special Constable Bill Kingsmill joined Wiltshire Police in November 2005 and has now completed 20 years of voluntary policing across a range of operational roles.

His service was formally recognised at the Force Awards held at Wiltshire Police Headquarters in Devizes.

Bill began his policing career with the Melksham Neighbourhood Policing Team before moving into Roads Policing in Chippenham.

He has also supported response policing in Devizes, worked with Tri-Force Operations and now serves with the Special Roads Safety Unit alongside the Roads Policing Unit (RPU).

Two decades on the frontline

Special Constables are volunteer police officers who hold the same policing powers as regular officers and can be deployed to incidents including crime investigations, public disorder, missing-person searches and road traffic collisions.

During his two decades of service, Bill has also supported Wiltshire Police at the Royal International Air Tattoo, combining his policing role with his interest in aviation.

Wiltshire Police praised his “dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public safety”.

Bill thanked colleagues across the Roads Policing Team for their support throughout his service and also paid tribute to his wife for her continued encouragement.

Wiltshire Police congratulated him on the milestone, saying: “Bill, your service over the past two decades is truly inspiring. Thank you for everything you have done – and continue to do – for Wiltshire Police and our communities.”