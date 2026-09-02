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CALL 999 Urgent search launched for missing 13-year-old girl from Hythe

Urgent search launched for missing 13-year-old girl from Hythe

 

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in the New Forest.

Layla, 13, from Hythe, was last seen at her home address at around 9am on Tuesday, September 1.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is now appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the teenager or knows where she is.

Layla is described as white with dark brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a blue Nike hooded jumper, black vest top, Nike sports shorts and black Air Force trainers.

Police are urging anyone with information about Layla’s whereabouts to contact officers immediately.

Anyone who believes they have seen Layla, or who knows where she may be, should call 999 quoting incident 44260426927.

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