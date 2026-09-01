Four more teenage boys arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in Rochdale

Four more teenage boys have been arrested following the serious stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Rochdale, bringing the number of arrests made during the investigation to six.

The 13-year-old was seriously assaulted in Rochdale on Saturday, 29 August, and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Two teenage boys arrested earlier in the investigation have since been released on police bail.

Greater Manchester Police said four further teenage boys have now been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a bladed article.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the attack remain ongoing.

Section 60 powers extended

Police have also extended a Section 60 order covering Rochdale town centre until 3pm on Tuesday, 1 September.

The powers allow officers to stop and search people within the designated area for offensive weapons without requiring the usual grounds for an individual search.

Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt said: “Violence on our streets will not be tolerated, and I want to reassure members of the public that we are relentlessly pursuing every lead to bring those responsible to justice.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses and particularly want to hear from anyone who was in Rochdale town centre at the time and may have mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 2750 of 29 August 2026.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.