Overturned car and crashes cause delays as morning rush hour builds across South East

Motorists are facing disruption across parts of the South East this morning, with an overturned car, several crashes and a tunnel closure among the incidents affecting the road network.

One of the more serious incidents is on the B2089 Udimore Road in East Sussex, where an overturned car is partially blocking the road near The Plough at Cock Marling. Slow traffic is being reported in both directions.

A2 partially blocked after crash near Dover

In Kent, the A2 is partially blocked in both directions following a collision between the A256 Whitfield Hill at Whitfield Roundabout and Coldred Hill towards Lydden.

Queues are reported to be around one mile.

Another collision is causing delays on the B2010 Lower Road at West Farleigh, between Teston Lane and Ewell Lane/Smith’s Hill. The road is partially blocked with traffic queueing in both directions.

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed

In London, the A101 Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed in both directions because of a broken-down vehicle between the A13 at Limehouse and Lower Road/Jamaica Road.

Slow traffic is building around the closure.

There are also queues on the A20 Loampit Vale in Lewisham following an earlier collision at the junction with A2210 Jerrard Street.

M25 and A34 delays

Traffic is heavier than normal on the M25 in Surrey between J12 for the M3 and J13 for the A30 at Staines following separate earlier collisions. Congestion has also been reported for around two miles back onto the M3 northbound.

On the A34 southbound at Winchester, queues are building approaching M3 Junction 9 at Winnall Roundabout, with delays of around ten minutes reported.

Rail passengers are also facing some disruption, with a reduced Southern service between Uckfield and Crowborough because of speed restrictions. Replacement buses are operating.

Meanwhile, freight traffic using the Eurotunnel at Folkestone is facing waiting times of up to 30 minutes.

Drivers and passengers are advised to allow extra time and check conditions before travelling as the morning rush hour continues.