Tributes pour in following death of Louisa Jayne Brook

Heartfelt tributes are being shared across social media following the reported death of Louisa Jayne Brook.

Friends, family and others who knew Louisa have been posting messages of love, sadness and condolence on Facebook as news of her passing spreads.

The news has come as a particular shock to those who had recently interacted with her online.

Just 13 hours before news of her death emerged, Louisa had shared one of our UKNIP stories, making the announcement especially difficult for those who had seen her recent activity.

Messages remembering Louisa and offering support to her loved ones have continued to appear online.

At this stage, no further details surrounding her death have been confirmed in the information available to us.

Our thoughts are with Louisa’s family, friends and everyone who knew her at this incredibly difficult time.

Rest in peace, Louisa. 🕊️