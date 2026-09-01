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ENCROCHATE DEALER DEAD Prison staff missed opportunities before EncroChat drug dealer found dead in cell

Prison staff missed opportunities before EncroChat drug dealer found dead in cell

 

Prison staff missed opportunities to assess the risk posed to an EncroChat drug dealer before he was found dead in his cell while serving a 25-year sentence, an investigation has found.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) published its report into the death of Johnpaul Digweed, 36, on 28 August 2026, more than two years after his death at HMP Garth.

Digweed, who used the EncroChat handle “Diorpaw”, was serving 25 years after being convicted of conspiracy to supply large quantities of cocaine and heroin.

According to intelligence cited in the investigation, he was believed to have continued organising criminal activity from prison, including suspected drone deliveries of illicit items.

One intelligence report suggested he was generating around £250,000 a month supplying drugs inside prison. He was also discovered with a mobile phone on six occasions.

Previous self-harm raised concerns

Digweed had no significant history of mental health problems, suicide attempts or self-harm when he was initially remanded in March 2021 and consistently denied experiencing suicidal thoughts.

However, in December 2021 he told his partner that he would hang himself if he received a 30-year prison sentence. He was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in June 2022.

In September 2023, Digweed tested positive for cocaine and made superficial cuts to his chest. He also repeatedly kicked his cell door, injuring himself.

The PPO found no evidence that staff considered beginning ACCT procedures, the prison system used to support and monitor prisoners considered at risk of suicide or self-harm.

His relationship with his partner was also experiencing difficulties around this period.

Prison laptop unavailable for six months

The investigation found Digweed had been without his prison laptop for more than six months after damaging its screen.

The PPO said this affected his ability to manage aspects of everyday prison life and may have adversely affected his mental health and his ability to maintain family relationships.

On 10 March 2024, Digweed requested an assessment for ADHD but was told by a nurse that an assessment was not necessary.

In the days before his death, telephone calls indicated difficulties in his relationship, while police subsequently found evidence suggesting he may also have been worried about money.

Despite those issues, staff and prisoners who knew Digweed recalled him appearing in a good mood and behaving normally on 12 April 2024.

Cell observation panel covered

Digweed was last seen alive at 7.39pm that evening.

During a roll check the following morning, the observation panel to his cell was covered. It remained covered during a subsequent welfare check, but the PPO found staff did not take action.

At around 11.30am on 13 April 2024, an officer unlocked Digweed’s cell without looking inside.

He was subsequently discovered dead by another prisoner.

PPO identifies missed opportunities

The Ombudsman concluded there had been no indication Digweed was at a heightened or imminent risk of harming himself immediately before his death.

However, the investigation identified missed opportunities to assess his risk and criticised the way checks were conducted on the morning he died.

The PPO found Digweed’s physical healthcare was responsive and equivalent to that available in the community.

His mental healthcare was found to be only partially equivalent, including because he was not reviewed following the self-harm incident in September 2023.

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