Major emergency response at Plymouth Hoe as Tinside Lido closed

A major emergency response is underway at Plymouth Hoe this afternoon following reports of a serious medical emergency at Tinside Lido.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and HM Coastguard are all reported to be at the scene today, Wednesday, September 2.

The emergency operation is centred around Tinside Lido, the landmark outdoor swimming pool on Plymouth Hoe.

The lido has been closed as a result of the incident while emergency services deal with the situation.

Multiple emergency services at scene

Pictures from the area show a substantial emergency services presence.

The precise circumstances of the medical emergency, including the condition of the person involved, have not yet been officially confirmed.

Emergency services have been approached for further information.

This is a developing incident and further updates are expected.