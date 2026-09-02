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NEWBORN MURDER LASTEST Newborn baby girl ‘stabbed 15 times’ before being concealed at Sheffield property, court hears

Newborn baby girl ‘stabbed 15 times’ before being concealed at Sheffield property, court hears

 

A newborn baby girl was allegedly stabbed 15 times before her body was concealed at a property in Sheffield, a court has heard as four adults appeared charged with her murder.

The latest details emerged at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, September 2, following the discovery of the baby at a property on Holywell Heights in Wincobank.

Police were called at 5.58am on Sunday, August 30, following concerns for the safety of a newborn baby.

Officers searched the property and found the infant, who was pronounced dead despite the efforts of police and paramedics.

A forensic post-mortem examination subsequently established that she died from stab wounds.

Four adults appear charged with murder

Andrea Skopova, 20, Peter Horvath, 19, Nina Horvathova, 37, and Peter Horvath, 38, have now appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

All four are charged with murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice by allegedly taking steps to conceal the killing of an infant. They were remanded in custody.

A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be identified because of her age, has separately been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Two other women, aged 26 and 37, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain on police bail.

Baby referred to as ‘Baby S’

The newborn has not yet been publicly identified. She was referred to during the court proceedings as Baby S.

Reports from today’s hearing state that prosecutors alleged the newborn suffered 15 stab wounds and that her body was subsequently hidden in an outhouse.

Those allegations form part of the prosecution case and have not been proven in court.

Police warn against online speculation

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward described the charges as a significant development in the investigation and urged people not to speculate or publish material online that could interfere with the proceedings.

The Crown Prosecution Service has issued a similar warning, stressing that proceedings are now active and that all defendants have the right to a fair trial.

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