Husband jailed for life after murdering wife in ‘frenzied’ 77-stab attack

A 67-year-old man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years after murdering his wife in a brutal attack in which she was stabbed 77 times.

Robert Alexander, from Tamworth, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday after a jury unanimously found him guilty of murdering his wife, Christina, following a trial in June.

The court heard that on 23 June 2025, Alexander called 999 and told police that he had murdered his wife.

An investigation established that Christina had suffered 77 stab wounds, had been strangled and had also been struck on the head with a tin.

Alexander had denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Police said he later told officers that he had killed Christina following an argument about finances.

‘He can never take away our memories’

Christina had dedicated 40 years of her life to nursing.

Her brother Neil said she had always wanted to help others and had followed in their mother’s footsteps by becoming a nurse.

Paying tribute, he said: “We have been trying our hardest to remember all the happy memories of my sister; she was always there for all her brothers and sisters.

“Robert can cowardly take away my sister’s life, but he can never take away our memories.”

Life sentence

Alexander was ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before he can be considered for release on licence.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Charlotte Naughton said Christina’s life had been “violently ended too soon”.

She added: “No sentence will bring Christina back; however, I hope our investigation is able to provide some closure to Christina’s loved ones.”

Police said the case highlighted the devastating consequences of domestic abuse and reiterated their commitment to tackling abuse, controlling behaviour and violence.