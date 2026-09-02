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FARMERY PROBE Crime scene at Denholme farm as CID officers descend on commercial site

Crime scene at Denholme farm as CID officers descend on commercial site

 

A major police operation was carried out at a farm and commercial site in Denholme, where officers recovered a number of vehicles, trailers and other items as part of an investigation into a stolen trailer.

A significant police presence was reported on Trough Lane, Denholme, with CID officers and police vans attending the site while enquiries were carried out.

Officers remained at the location for much of the day as the site was searched and items were recovered.

Police later confirmed the operation was connected to an investigation into a stolen trailer and that a man had been arrested.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Vehicles and equipment recovered

Items reported as having been recovered during the operation included a JCB dumper truck, welfare/decontamination unit trailer, red Ifor Williams horsebox, blue Ifor Williams horsebox, low-roof animal trailer, box trailer, generator, refrigerated van and another trailer.

Images from the scene showed a substantial police presence within the commercial yard while officers conducted enquiries.

The recovery of the items does not in itself establish that each was stolen or connected to criminal activity unless subsequently confirmed by police.

The investigation remains ongoing. The arrested man has not been charged and no inference of guilt should be drawn from his arrest or release on bail.

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