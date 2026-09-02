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MISS PEADO PE teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil while watching Wimbledon

PE teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil while watching Wimbledon

A PE teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage pupil allegedly took him to her home where they had sex while Wimbledon was on television, a court has heard.

Bronwen James, 30, is standing trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of four counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust. She denies the charges.

Jurors were told James was working as a PE teacher at Bitterne Park School in Southampton at the time of the alleged offences involving a 16-year-old pupil.

Prosecutors allege James became flirtatious with the teenager after the pair began communicating through Snapchat.

The court heard the boy had initially attempted to add James on the social media platform and she refused, but subsequently accepted him.

Prosecutor Edward Culver told jurors their messages became increasingly flirtatious before the pair met at Weston Shore and kissed in a car.

The prosecution alleges James later took the teenager to her home while tennis from Wimbledon was being shown on television.

Jurors heard they watched television before allegedly kissing and touching one another and subsequently having sex.

The court was told the pair allegedly had sex on four occasions and communicated with each other on a daily basis.

The teenager told the court he considered the relationship “great” at the time but now believes he had been groomed.

He also claimed James liked him to address her as “Miss” when they were alone together.

Messages allegedly revealed relationship

The allegations emerged after another student showed a teacher messages said to have been exchanged between James and the teenager.

Prosecutors allege the messages indicated a “sexually charged relationship” and that the boy was referred to as “Number 8” as a form of cover.

James was subsequently interviewed under caution and provided a prepared statement denying having a sexual relationship with the pupil.

The court heard she suggested the teenager had been encouraged by another student to make the allegations against her.

Mr Culver told the jury the prosecution’s case was that James had failed to maintain appropriate boundaries and had exploited her position as a teacher to engage in sexual activity with a student.

James denies four counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

The trial at Winchester Crown Court continues.

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