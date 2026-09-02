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SHED BLAZE Five treated after shed fire spreads to neighbouring properties in Margate

Five treated after shed fire spreads to neighbouring properties in Margate

 

Five people have been treated by paramedics after a shed fire spread to fencing and neighbouring properties in Margate.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Brooke Avenue, Margate, at around 7.45am on Wednesday, September 2, following reports of a shed on fire.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene, where crews discovered the flames had spread beyond the shed to fencing and neighbouring properties.

One person taken to hospital

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using high-pressure hose reel jets and main jets, with water supplied from a hydrant.

Four people were checked at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics. A fifth person was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor burns.

The fire was extinguished by crews.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

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