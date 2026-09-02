Mother accused of murdering newborn as court hears baby girl was ‘stabbed 15 times’ and dumped in outhouse

A mother and members of her boyfriend’s family have appeared in court accused of murdering a newborn baby girl who was allegedly stabbed 15 times before her body was hidden in an outhouse in Sheffield.

The child, referred to as Baby S, was found with a total of 33 injuries, including 15 stab wounds, magistrates were told on Wednesday.

The baby was discovered at around 6am on Sunday at a property in Holywell Heights, Wincobank.

The court heard that the investigation began after the baby’s mother, Andrea Skopova, 20, attended hospital showing clear signs that she had recently given birth but would not disclose where the baby was.

Hospital staff alerted police shortly after 5am and officers subsequently searched the property.

Baby S was found wrapped in a towel and inside a blue bag which had been placed on top of a washing machine in an outhouse, the court heard.

A doctor later confirmed that the newborn had been alive when she sustained the injuries, prosecutors said.

Skopova appeared before magistrates charged with the murder of her daughter.

Her boyfriend, Peter Horvath Jnr, 19, and his parents, Nina Horvathova, 37, and Peter Horvath Snr, 38, also appeared before the court. Interpreters were used during the proceedings.

All four defendants are charged with murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice.

The perverting the course of justice allegation relates to claims that attempts were made to clean the scene following the baby’s death.

A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be identified because of her age, is separately charged with perverting the course of justice.

It is alleged that she and Horvathova cleaned blood from a bathroom at the property.

The court was also told that an eight-year-old child was present at the house at the time.

Prosecutor Luke Hopkinson told magistrates that Skopova gave birth at around 37 weeks’ gestation during the early hours of Sunday, 30 August.

The identity of Baby S’s father is not known, the court heard.

Mr Hopkinson said the defendants had provided contradictory accounts during police interviews.

All five defendants, who are Slovakian nationals, were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Two other women, aged 26 and 37, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation, remain on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward said the community had been “deeply impacted” by the traumatic incident and thanked residents for their support as the investigation continues.