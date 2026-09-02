Police seek witness after man knocked unconscious in Plymouth pub assault

Detectives are trying to identify a man they believe may be an important witness after another man was assaulted and knocked unconscious at a Plymouth pub.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the attack happened during the early hours of August 1 at the Skiving Scholar on Tavistock Place.

The victim was leaving the toilet area when he was attacked by an unknown suspect.

Police said the assault rendered the victim unconscious, and he subsequently attended hospital for treatment.

The suspect left the scene following the incident.

Police want to identify second man

Detectives are now seeking to identify a man pictured in their appeal who they believe was also assaulted by the same suspect at the pub.

Officers stressed that the man pictured is being sought as a witness and is not identified as the suspect.

Police want to speak to him because they believe he could assist with the investigation into the assault.

Anyone who is the man pictured, recognises him or has information that could help detectives is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260203372.

The suspect remains unidentified and police enquiries are continuing.