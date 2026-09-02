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NEW BORN CHARGES Five charged after newborn baby girl found stabbed to death in Sheffield

Five charged after newborn baby girl found stabbed to death in Sheffield

 

Five people have been charged with offences following the death of a newborn baby girl who was found with fatal stab wounds at a property in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called on Sunday, August 30, after concerns were raised about the safety of a newborn baby in the Wincobank area.

Officers searched a property in Holywell Heights, where the baby girl was found.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensic post-mortem examination subsequently established that the baby died from stab wounds.

Four adults charged

South Yorkshire Police said four adults have now been charged with offences including murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice by allegedly taking steps to conceal the killing of an infant.

Those charged are:

  • Andrea Skopova, 20, formerly of Robey Street, Sheffield
  • Peter Horvath, 19, of Holywell Heights, Sheffield
  • Nina Horvathova, 37, of Holywell Heights, Sheffield
  • Peter Horvath, 38, of Holywell Heights, Sheffield

A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be identified because of her age, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

All five have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, September 2.

Two other women, aged 26 and 37, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain on bail while enquiries continue.

Police warn against online speculation

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward described the charges as a “significant step” in the investigation and thanked communities in Sheffield for their support.

Police have urged people not to speculate about the circumstances of the baby’s death or publish information online which could interfere with the criminal justice process.

 

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