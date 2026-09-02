Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp airlifted to hospital after horror birthday fall

Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp has undergone surgery after suffering a serious leg injury in a fall during a birthday trip to Cornwall.

The 55-year-old television presenter revealed she had to be rescued and taken to hospital by air ambulance after slipping on a muddy path during her annual birthday visit to the coast.

Allsopp shared photographs from hospital showing her leg in a cast following an operation.

She had been visiting Meadowgate and Welcombe Mouth, an area she described as one of her favourite places, when the accident happened.

The presenter said she slipped on a muddy section of a steep path, leaving her unable to get herself to safety.

Her 15-year-old son Oscar ran to get help before rescuers from the RNLI and Cornwall Air Ambulance arrived.

Allsopp was subsequently taken to hospital where she required significant pain relief.

Surgery following fall

The TV star later confirmed doctors had operated on her injured leg.

She said she expected to return home soon but would need to wear a boot and use crutches while recovering.

Despite the severity of the accident, Allsopp said she felt “very, very lucky” that rescuers had been able to reach her and transport her to hospital quickly.

Photographs shared following the accident showed Allsopp connected to a hospital monitor, with an injury above her eyebrow.

She also posted an X-ray showing the extent of the damage to her leg.

Allsopp praised staff at Barnstaple hospital for their care and thanked those involved in getting her safely from the remote location to hospital.

She also encouraged followers to support the RNLI and Cornwall Air Ambulance following her rescue.

The presenter, best known for presenting Location, Location, Location, joked that it would be a birthday she would not forget in a hurry.

Friends and followers have since sent messages wishing her a speedy recovery.