Curtis Arnold’s appeal delayed until 2027 as YouTube demonetises channel

Curtis Arnold has suffered a further setback after an appeal due to be heard at Aylesbury Crown Court was postponed until April 2027 — while his YouTube channel has also been demonetised.

Arnold, the former boss of DJE Media, had been due before Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, September 1, in connection with an appeal arising from his trespass at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence.

However, the appeal was not reached after the court ran out of time to hear the case and has now been relisted for April 2027.

The delay means the existing court outcome remains in place pending the appeal.

Chequers trespass conviction

Arnold previously pleaded guilty following an incident in 2025 in which he entered the grounds of Chequers with recording equipment.

He received a four-month suspended prison sentence in connection with the trespass.

Arnold subsequently launched an appeal, which was expected to be considered this week before proceedings were adjourned.

YouTube channel demonetised

In a separate development, Arnold’s YouTube channel has been demonetised, meaning advertising revenue is no longer being paid to him through adverts shown alongside his content.

The move represents another significant blow to Arnold’s ability to generate income from his social-media activity.

His TikTok account had previously been removed after attracting almost 224,000 followers.

Previous convictions

Arnold also has previous convictions dating from 2019, when he was sentenced to 34 months in prison after admitting offences including fraud, voyeurism and making indecent images of children.

He remains subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

His appeal concerning the more recent proceedings is now expected to be heard at Aylesbury Crown Court in April 2027, unless the listing changes again.

The appeal remains outstanding, and the Crown Court has yet to determine its outcome.