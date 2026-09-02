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TRAFFIC CHAOS Vehicle fire and crash partially block A406 North Circular at Barking Flyover

Vehicle fire and crash partially block A406 North Circular at Barking Flyover

Motorists are facing disruption on the A406 North Circular in east London tonight following a collision and vehicle fire.

The southbound carriageway is partially blocked at the A124 Barking Road, at the Barking Flyover, while emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic information service INRIX is reporting an accident at the junction, with traffic unable to use part of the carriageway.

A vehicle is also reported to have caught fire following the incident.

Drivers heading southbound on the North Circular are being warned to expect disruption around Barking and the A124 junction while the scene is dealt with.

The circumstances surrounding the collision and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time and avoid the area where possible.

This is a developing incident and further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

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