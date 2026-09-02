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ARSON PROBE Appeal for CCTV after £100,000 of hay destroyed in Surrey barn blaze

Appeal for CCTV after £100,000 of hay destroyed in Surrey barn blaze

A farmer has appealed for information and CCTV footage after a devastating fire tore through a hay and cattle barn in Thorpe, Surrey, putting cows and calves at risk.

The blaze broke out overnight and destroyed a significant quantity of hay, which the farmer estimates was worth around £100,000.

Livestock were also inside or close to the barn, raising fears that cows and young calves could have been killed in the fire.

In an appeal for information, the farmer said: “Whoever did this to my hay and cattle barn last night in Thorpe, Surrey, I hope you’re extremely proud of yourself, nearly burning some of my cows and calves alive, and burning around £100,000 worth of hay.”

They are now asking residents and businesses in the surrounding area to check CCTV, doorbell cameras and other footage which may have captured suspicious activity around the time of the fire.

Anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the Thorpe area or has potentially relevant footage is being urged to come forward.

The circumstances surrounding how the fire started have not yet been confirmed.

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