M4 closed westbound after serious collision near Almondsbury

The M4 has been closed westbound in South Gloucestershire following a road traffic collision, with motorists being warned to expect significant delays.

National Highways confirmed the motorway is shut between J20 at the M5 Almondsbury Interchange and J22 for the Prince of Wales Bridge while emergency services deal with the incident.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers.

The circumstances surrounding the collision and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

Diversions in place

Traffic travelling westbound on the M4 is being taken off the motorway at J20 Almondsbury Interchange and directed southbound onto the M5.

Motorists heading towards the M48 Severn Crossing are being advised to leave the M5 at J18 and use the Avonmouth Spur/Crowley Way before travelling via St Andrew’s Road towards Aust and rejoining at the Aust Interchange.

Drivers intending to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge should also leave the M5 at J18 before following the Avonmouth Spur and signs for the M49 towards South Wales.

Traffic can then travel northbound on the M49 before leaving at Pilning Interchange and continuing westbound across the Prince of Wales Bridge.

National Highways has advised drivers affected by the closure to allow additional time for their journeys.

There is currently no indication of when the westbound carriageway will reopen.

This is a developing incident and further updates will follow.