Three arrested after masked suspects flee Margate building site in early-hours burglary probe

Three people have been arrested after police were called to reports of masked men acting suspiciously at a building site in Margate during the early hours.

Kent Police were called to a housing development on Hartsdown Road at around 2am on Thursday, September 3, following reports of suspicious activity.

Men dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas were reportedly seen near a container at the building site.

Police patrols were sent to the scene, but the group made off towards Shottendane Road when officers arrived.

Police chase suspects on foot

A short foot pursuit followed before officers detained three suspects nearby.

Police also recovered and seized a pair of bolt croppers during the incident.

Two men, aged 61 and 36, and a 17-year-old boy, all from north Kent, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Kent Police said all three were taken into custody, where they remain while officers continue their enquiries.

The investigation is ongoing.