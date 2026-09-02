£509,000 restoration contract awarded for historic Halnaker Windmill near Chichester

A major conservation project is set to begin at one of West Sussex’s best-known historic landmarks after a contract worth almost £509,000 was awarded to restore Halnaker Windmill.

West Sussex County Council has appointed Fowlers Building Contractors Ltd to carry out conservation and repair works at the Grade II-listed windmill near Chichester.

The contract is valued at £508,972 excluding VAT, including provisional and contingency sums, according to a council decision published in July.

The project is part of continuing efforts to protect and preserve the historic windmill, which dates back to the 18th century and stands prominently on Halnaker Hill.

The landmark has become a familiar sight for walkers and visitors to the South Downs countryside around Chichester.

The council’s project underwent an internal governance and approval process, with the scope of the restoration and its budget considered during June 2026.

Heritage requirements associated with carrying out work on the Grade II-listed structure were also considered before the revised project budget was approved.

Previous £137,000 restoration

It will not be the first time Fowlers Building Contractors has worked on the historic windmill.

The company previously carried out a £137,000 refurbishment in 2017, which included replacing the windmill’s distinctive exterior with handmade Sussex clay tiles.

The latest £508,972 contract represents another significant investment in preserving the landmark for future generations.

Halnaker Windmill occupies an exposed position overlooking the surrounding countryside and has undergone several periods of repair and conservation during its long history.

The latest work will focus on conservation and repairs required to protect the historic structure.