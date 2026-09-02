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TRAILER BLAZE Trailer bursts into flames on M25 near Sevenoaks as firefighters tackle blaze

Trailer bursts into flames on M25 near Sevenoaks as firefighters tackle blaze

A large trailer caught fire on the M25 near Sevenoaks on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a response from Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews were called at 1.31pm today (Wednesday, September 2) following reports of a trailer well alight on the M25 coast-bound between Junction 5 for Sevenoaks and Junction 4 for Orpington.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using high-pressure hose reel jets and successfully extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was recorded as concluded at 4.04pm, almost three hours after the initial call.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

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