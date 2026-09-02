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LIFE CHANGING ATTACK Police seal off Green Wrythe Lane in Sutton amid reports of serious stabbing

Police seal off Green Wrythe Lane in Sutton amid reports of serious stabbing

A major emergency services operation is under way in Sutton, south London, tonight amid reports that a person has been seriously injured in a stabbing.

Police have sealed off Green Wrythe Lane, with official traffic information confirming the road is blocked in both directions at Welbeck Road due to an emergency services incident.

The closure was first reported at around 8.16pm on Wednesday, September 2.

Separate reports from people at the scene indicate a wider police cordon may be in place, with Thornton Road and the Waltham Road area also reported to be affected. The precise limits of that wider cordon have not yet been officially confirmed.

Bus services have been disrupted, with routes 80 and 151 diverted because of the incident.

The 80 is being curtailed at Middleton Road, while the 151 is being diverted in both directions around the affected area.

Reports of stabbing

Residents have reported a significant police and ambulance presence on Green Wrythe Lane tonight.

Several people posting from the area have claimed that a person suffered a stab wound to the neck.

One person, who said their son witnessed what happened, reported that the casualty was in a critical condition and receiving treatment from ambulance crews.

There have also been unconfirmed claims on social media that the casualty died at the scene. However, those reports conflict with other accounts indicating the person was receiving emergency treatment.

There has been no official confirmation of a death, and UKNIP is not reporting the incident as fatal at this stage.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been approached for details of what happened, the condition of the casualty and whether anyone has been arrested.

Motorists are being advised to avoid Green Wrythe Lane around Welbeck Road and the surrounding St Helier area while the emergency response continues.

This is a breaking news incident. Further updates will follow as information is confirmed.

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