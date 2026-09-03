Drug dealer jailed after police pursuit ends in crash at red light in High Wycombe

A drug dealer who led police on a dangerous pursuit through High Wycombe before crashing into another motorist’s vehicle has been jailed.

Zeshan Hussain, 24, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 24.

The court heard Hussain failed to stop for police while driving a Renault Megane in Chapel Lane, High Wycombe, on June 10.

A pursuit followed through the town, during which Hussain drove dangerously before going through a red traffic light at a crossroads.

He then collided with a vehicle being driven by a member of the public.

Crack cocaine and heroin recovered

Police officers detained Hussain at the scene following the collision.

Significant quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were subsequently recovered from Hussain and the Renault, Thames Valley Police said.

Further enquiries also resulted in him being charged with possessing criminal property.

Hussain was charged the following day and later pleaded guilty to acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was also disqualified from driving.

‘Complete disregard for the safety of other road users’

Investigating officer PC Pepper, from the High Wycombe Proactive Team, said: “Hussain showed a complete disregard for the safety of other road users by driving dangerously while trying to evade police.

“Not only was he involved in the supply of harmful class A drugs, but his actions on the road put members of the public at significant risk.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to targeting those involved in the supply of illegal drugs and bringing offenders before the courts.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message that drug dealing will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take robust action against those who seek to profit from criminality.”

Hussain is now serving a three-year-and-six-month prison sentence.