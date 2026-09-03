Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - Crime - UK News

COMPLETE DISREGARD Drug dealer jailed after police pursuit ends in crash at red light in High Wycombe

Drug dealer jailed after police pursuit ends in crash at red light in High Wycombe

A drug dealer who led police on a dangerous pursuit through High Wycombe before crashing into another motorist’s vehicle has been jailed.

Zeshan Hussain, 24, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 24.

The court heard Hussain failed to stop for police while driving a Renault Megane in Chapel Lane, High Wycombe, on June 10.

A pursuit followed through the town, during which Hussain drove dangerously before going through a red traffic light at a crossroads.

He then collided with a vehicle being driven by a member of the public.

Crack cocaine and heroin recovered

Police officers detained Hussain at the scene following the collision.

Significant quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were subsequently recovered from Hussain and the Renault, Thames Valley Police said.

Further enquiries also resulted in him being charged with possessing criminal property.

Hussain was charged the following day and later pleaded guilty to acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was also disqualified from driving.

‘Complete disregard for the safety of other road users’

Investigating officer PC Pepper, from the High Wycombe Proactive Team, said: “Hussain showed a complete disregard for the safety of other road users by driving dangerously while trying to evade police.

“Not only was he involved in the supply of harmful class A drugs, but his actions on the road put members of the public at significant risk.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to targeting those involved in the supply of illegal drugs and bringing offenders before the courts.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message that drug dealing will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take robust action against those who seek to profit from criminality.”

Hussain is now serving a three-year-and-six-month prison sentence.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
‘No way’ bus driver could have seen four-year-old before fatal hospital crash, inquest hears

FATAL BUS CRASH ‘No way’ bus driver could have seen four-year-old before fatal hospital crash, inquest hears

UK News
PE teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil while watching Wimbledon

MISS PEADO PE teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil while watching Wimbledon

UK News
Parents warned over hidden dangers in back-to-school photos shared online

THINK BEFORE YOU POST Parents warned over hidden dangers in back-to-school photos shared online

UK News
£509,000 restoration contract awarded for historic Halnaker Windmill near Chichester

NEW CONTRACTOR £509,000 restoration contract awarded for historic Halnaker Windmill near Chichester

UK News
Woman, 21, dies in Maidenhead crash as police appeal for dashcam footage

FATAL FOOTAGE Woman, 21, dies in Maidenhead crash as police appeal for dashcam footage

UK News
Pink and lilac balloons fill the sky in tribute to seven-year-old Valentina Foster

TRIBUTES PAID Pink and lilac balloons fill the sky in tribute to seven-year-old Valentina Foster

UK News
Curtis Arnold’s appeal delayed until 2027 as YouTube demonetises channel

DJE MEDIA Curtis Arnold – Sexual Harm Prevention Order Confirmed Curtis Arnold’s appeal delayed until 2027 as YouTube demonetises channel

UK News
A303 closed after lorry fire as emergency services issue lengthy diversion

LONG DELAYS A303 closed after lorry fire as emergency services issue lengthy diversion

UK News
Abuser jailed after attacking former partner and repeatedly breaching restraining order

Abuser jailed after attacking former partner and repeatedly breaching restraining order

Court News, UK News
Major emergency response at Plymouth Hoe as Tinside Lido closed

MAJOR RESPONCE Major emergency response at Plymouth Hoe as Tinside Lido closed

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp airlifted to hospital after horror birthday fall

BIRTHDAY FALL Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp airlifted to hospital after horror birthday fall

UK News
Major police operation in Sutton amid reports of multiple stabbings

MULTIPLE INJURED Major police operation in Sutton amid reports of multiple stabbings

UK News
Police seal off Green Wrythe Lane in Sutton amid reports of serious stabbing

LIFE CHANGING ATTACK Police seal off Green Wrythe Lane in Sutton amid reports of serious stabbing

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Violent robber jailed after attacking women for their cars at West Midlands tram stop

CALLOUS AND VIOLENT Violent robber jailed after attacking women for their cars at West Midlands tram stop

Court News, UK News
Police release CCTV image after woman punched repeatedly on train to Coventry

STATION SEX ATTACKER Police release CCTV image after woman punched repeatedly on train to Coventry

UK News
M4 closed westbound after serious collision near Almondsbury

LIFE CHANGING M4 closed westbound after serious collision near Almondsbury

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Beyond the Premier League: Why UK Sports Fans Are Staying Up Late for American College Football

Beyond the Premier League: Why UK Sports Fans Are Staying Up Late for American College Football

US News
Finding the Right GameZone Promo for Your Playstyle

Finding the Right GameZone Promo for Your Playstyle

UK News
The Grand Tour returns tomorrow with new presenters replacing Clarkson, Hammond and May

GRAND RETURN The Grand Tour returns tomorrow with new presenters replacing Clarkson, Hammond and May

UK News
Watch Live