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DO NOT APPROACH URGENT: Convicted sex offender on the run after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

URGENT: Convicted sex offender on the run after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

Police have launched an urgent manhunt for a convicted sex offender who absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire, warning members of the public not to approach him.

James Hands, 38, is believed to have absconded from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, overnight between Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 1.

Police say Hands is a convicted sex offender who is currently serving a prison sentence in connection with stalking and harassment offences.

Officers have warned that he “poses a risk of causing harm to the community” and are urging anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately.

Believed to have travelled towards Nottingham

Police believe Hands may have travelled towards the Nottingham area, although officers have warned that he could be elsewhere.

He may also have attempted to change his appearance by shaving his face or head.

Hands has several distinctive tattoos which could help members of the public identify him.

These include “JD” on his neck, “MM” on his right hand and “Shae” on his left hand, as well as a tattoo of a dog on the back of his leg.

‘Please do not approach him’

DCI Jesee Karanga said: “We are urgently seeking the help of the public to find 38-year-old James Hands, who absconded from North Sea Camp at some point last night (31 August).

“This man is a convicted sex offender who poses a risk of causing harm to the community.

“While he has absconded from Boston, he could be anywhere in the county, and we would encourage people to remain vigilant.

“We are deploying the necessary resources to locate and apprehend Hands.”

Police have stressed that anyone who spots Hands should not approach or attempt to detain him.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 999 immediately and provide police with his location.

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