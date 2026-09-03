Two men arrested in Salisbury Class A drugs investigation after police pursuit

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Class A drug supply offences in Salisbury, with one also detained following a police pursuit.

Wiltshire Police said officers were on patrol on Monday, August 31, when they stopped a vehicle near Southampton Road.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested after officers allegedly discovered a cigarette packet containing a number of bags of white powder.

Police then identified a second vehicle they believed was associated with the first.

Second car pursued through Salisbury

Officers attempted to stop the second vehicle near Salisbury railway station, with police saying a short pursuit followed.

The vehicle was eventually stopped and officers reported finding a large amount of cash inside.

Its 20-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He was additionally arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and dangerous driving in connection with the pursuit.

The first man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Wiltshire Police confirmed both men have since been released on conditional bail until November 30 while further enquiries are carried out.

The investigation remains ongoing.