Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

DRUG ARRESTS Two men arrested in Salisbury Class A drugs investigation after police pursuit

Two men arrested in Salisbury Class A drugs investigation after police pursuit

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Class A drug supply offences in Salisbury, with one also detained following a police pursuit.

Wiltshire Police said officers were on patrol on Monday, August 31, when they stopped a vehicle near Southampton Road.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested after officers allegedly discovered a cigarette packet containing a number of bags of white powder.

Police then identified a second vehicle they believed was associated with the first.

Second car pursued through Salisbury

Officers attempted to stop the second vehicle near Salisbury railway station, with police saying a short pursuit followed.

The vehicle was eventually stopped and officers reported finding a large amount of cash inside.

Its 20-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He was additionally arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and dangerous driving in connection with the pursuit.

The first man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Wiltshire Police confirmed both men have since been released on conditional bail until November 30 while further enquiries are carried out.

The investigation remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
PE teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil while watching Wimbledon

MISS PEADO PE teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil while watching Wimbledon

UK News
Parents warned over hidden dangers in back-to-school photos shared online

THINK BEFORE YOU POST Parents warned over hidden dangers in back-to-school photos shared online

UK News
£509,000 restoration contract awarded for historic Halnaker Windmill near Chichester

NEW CONTRACTOR £509,000 restoration contract awarded for historic Halnaker Windmill near Chichester

UK News
Woman, 21, dies in Maidenhead crash as police appeal for dashcam footage

FATAL FOOTAGE Woman, 21, dies in Maidenhead crash as police appeal for dashcam footage

UK News
Pink and lilac balloons fill the sky in tribute to seven-year-old Valentina Foster

TRIBUTES PAID Pink and lilac balloons fill the sky in tribute to seven-year-old Valentina Foster

UK News
Curtis Arnold’s appeal delayed until 2027 as YouTube demonetises channel

DJE MEDIA Curtis Arnold – Sexual Harm Prevention Order Confirmed Curtis Arnold’s appeal delayed until 2027 as YouTube demonetises channel

UK News
A303 closed after lorry fire as emergency services issue lengthy diversion

LONG DELAYS A303 closed after lorry fire as emergency services issue lengthy diversion

UK News
Abuser jailed after attacking former partner and repeatedly breaching restraining order

Abuser jailed after attacking former partner and repeatedly breaching restraining order

Court News, UK News
Major emergency response at Plymouth Hoe as Tinside Lido closed

MAJOR RESPONCE Major emergency response at Plymouth Hoe as Tinside Lido closed

UK News
Teenager jailed for nine-and-a-half years after making imitation suicide vest and sharing ‘trigger’ video

SUICIDE VEST Teenager jailed for nine-and-a-half years after making imitation suicide vest and sharing ‘trigger’ video

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major police operation in Sutton amid reports of multiple stabbings

MULTIPLE INJURED Major police operation in Sutton amid reports of multiple stabbings

UK News
Police seal off Green Wrythe Lane in Sutton amid reports of serious stabbing

LIFE CHANGING ATTACK Police seal off Green Wrythe Lane in Sutton amid reports of serious stabbing

Crime, UK News
Appeal for CCTV after £100,000 of hay destroyed in Surrey barn blaze

ARSON PROBE Appeal for CCTV after £100,000 of hay destroyed in Surrey barn blaze

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police release CCTV image after woman punched repeatedly on train to Coventry

STATION SEX ATTACKER Police release CCTV image after woman punched repeatedly on train to Coventry

UK News
M4 closed westbound after serious collision near Almondsbury

LIFE CHANGING M4 closed westbound after serious collision near Almondsbury

UK News
Family Christmas turned to tragedy as two-year-old girl drowned in garden pond

GARDEN POND Family Christmas turned to tragedy as two-year-old girl drowned in garden pond

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Beyond the Premier League: Why UK Sports Fans Are Staying Up Late for American College Football

Beyond the Premier League: Why UK Sports Fans Are Staying Up Late for American College Football

US News
Finding the Right GameZone Promo for Your Playstyle

Finding the Right GameZone Promo for Your Playstyle

UK News
Stolen tools and dumped waste: the double hit on Britain’s building sites

Stolen tools and dumped waste: the double hit on Britain’s building sites

UK News
Watch Live