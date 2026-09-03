Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CCTV RELEASED CCTV appeal after meat stolen in spate of thefts from Tonbridge petrol station

CCTV appeal after meat stolen in spate of thefts from Tonbridge petrol station

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to identify following a spate of reported shop thefts from a petrol station in Tonbridge.

Kent Police received four reports of theft from the BP Garage on Tonbridge Road between July 27 and August 29.

It is alleged that on each occasion, a woman entered the store and took meat products before leaving without paying.

Investigating officers have now released a CCTV image of a woman they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police appeal for information

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the woman in the image, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to contact them.

People living or working in the surrounding area are also being asked to check private CCTV systems for potentially relevant footage.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police’s west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/123610/26.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp airlifted to hospital after horror birthday fall

BIRTHDAY FALL Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp airlifted to hospital after horror birthday fall

UK News
Major police operation in Sutton amid reports of multiple stabbings

MULTIPLE INJURED Major police operation in Sutton amid reports of multiple stabbings

UK News
Police seal off Green Wrythe Lane in Sutton amid reports of serious stabbing

LIFE CHANGING ATTACK Police seal off Green Wrythe Lane in Sutton amid reports of serious stabbing

Crime, UK News
Appeal for CCTV after £100,000 of hay destroyed in Surrey barn blaze

ARSON PROBE Appeal for CCTV after £100,000 of hay destroyed in Surrey barn blaze

UK News
Trailer bursts into flames on M25 near Sevenoaks as firefighters tackle blaze

TRAILER BLAZE Trailer bursts into flames on M25 near Sevenoaks as firefighters tackle blaze

UK News
Mother accused of murdering newborn as court hears baby girl was ‘stabbed 15 times’ and dumped in outhouse

PICTURED Mother accused of murdering newborn as court hears baby girl was ‘stabbed 15 times’ and dumped in outhouse

Crime, UK News
‘No way’ bus driver could have seen four-year-old before fatal hospital crash, inquest hears

FATAL BUS CRASH ‘No way’ bus driver could have seen four-year-old before fatal hospital crash, inquest hears

UK News
PE teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil while watching Wimbledon

MISS PEADO PE teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old pupil while watching Wimbledon

UK News
Parents warned over hidden dangers in back-to-school photos shared online

THINK BEFORE YOU POST Parents warned over hidden dangers in back-to-school photos shared online

UK News
£509,000 restoration contract awarded for historic Halnaker Windmill near Chichester

NEW CONTRACTOR £509,000 restoration contract awarded for historic Halnaker Windmill near Chichester

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police release CCTV image after woman punched repeatedly on train to Coventry

STATION SEX ATTACKER Police release CCTV image after woman punched repeatedly on train to Coventry

UK News
M4 closed westbound after serious collision near Almondsbury

LIFE CHANGING M4 closed westbound after serious collision near Almondsbury

UK News
Family Christmas turned to tragedy as two-year-old girl drowned in garden pond

GARDEN POND Family Christmas turned to tragedy as two-year-old girl drowned in garden pond

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Beyond the Premier League: Why UK Sports Fans Are Staying Up Late for American College Football

Beyond the Premier League: Why UK Sports Fans Are Staying Up Late for American College Football

US News
Finding the Right GameZone Promo for Your Playstyle

Finding the Right GameZone Promo for Your Playstyle

UK News
The Grand Tour returns tomorrow with new presenters replacing Clarkson, Hammond and May

GRAND RETURN The Grand Tour returns tomorrow with new presenters replacing Clarkson, Hammond and May

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Drug dealer jailed after police pursuit ends in crash at red light in High Wycombe

COMPLETE DISREGARD Drug dealer jailed after police pursuit ends in crash at red light in High Wycombe

Court News, Crime, UK News
URGENT: Convicted sex offender on the run after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

DO NOT APPROACH URGENT: Convicted sex offender on the run after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

Court News, UK News
Two men arrested in Salisbury Class A drugs investigation after police pursuit

DRUG ARRESTS Two men arrested in Salisbury Class A drugs investigation after police pursuit

Crime, UK News
Watch Live