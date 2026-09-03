CCTV appeal after meat stolen in spate of thefts from Tonbridge petrol station

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to identify following a spate of reported shop thefts from a petrol station in Tonbridge.

Kent Police received four reports of theft from the BP Garage on Tonbridge Road between July 27 and August 29.

It is alleged that on each occasion, a woman entered the store and took meat products before leaving without paying.

Investigating officers have now released a CCTV image of a woman they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police appeal for information

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the woman in the image, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to contact them.

People living or working in the surrounding area are also being asked to check private CCTV systems for potentially relevant footage.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police’s west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/123610/26.