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LEGEND REMEMBERED Brighton turns out to honour colourful local legend Charles ‘The Pirate’

Brighton turns out to honour colourful local legend Charles ‘The Pirate’

Brighton turned out in force today (September 4) to pay tribute to one of the city’s most colourful and much-loved characters.

Charles Saddler, affectionately known to many as ‘The Pirate’, died last month after battling lung cancer.

On Friday, September 4, friends, family and members of the Brighton community gathered in St James’s Street to pay their respects as his funeral procession made its final journey to The Downs Crematorium at Brighton and Preston Cemetery.

The street was filled with people who had come to say goodbye to a man remembered for his distinctive colourful outfits, love of reggae music and personality that brought smiles and laughter to so many.

As the funeral procession passed through St James’s Street, the large crowd applauded and cheered in a celebration of Charles’s life and the impact he had on the local community.

Charles was described by those who knew him as a kind, passionate and colourful person who cared deeply about other people.

A GoFundMe appeal has also been launched to help Charles’s family with funeral and associated costs. At the time of publication, the appeal had raised more than £5,000.

The fundraiser was organised by Glenroy Martin, who says he had known Charles for more than 40 years.

Glenroy described Charles as someone with a personality that could “light up a room”, adding that he loved reggae music and was always willing to offer advice and share his knowledge.

The fundraising appeal says:

“Charles was one of those special people who left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

It adds that Charles brought people together through “laughter, music and memories” and that the funds will help his family give him a send-off surrounded by the people, love and music that meant so much to him.

The appeal is asking people to donate if they can, or to share the fundraising page to help reach others whose lives Charles touched.

For many in Brighton, Friday’s emotional farewell was a chance to celebrate the life of a man who had become a familiar and much-loved part of the city.

Charles ‘The Pirate’ Saddler will be remembered by many as a true Brighton character — colourful, passionate, musical and, above all, someone who brought people together.

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