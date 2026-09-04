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BUS CRASH Bus crashes on A361 between Chipping Norton and Bloxham as road closed

Bus crashes on A361 between Chipping Norton and Bloxham as road closed

Emergency services are at the scene of a bus crash on the A361 between Chipping Norton and Bloxham.

The collision has happened near the junction with Chipping Norton Road, with the A361 currently closed while emergency crews deal with the incident.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known, and there has been no confirmed information regarding injuries at this stage.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are understood to be dealing with the incident.

This is a developing incident and further updates will follow.

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