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ROBBERY PROBE Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

A man has been stabbed in Mayfair, central London, with another man arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Berkeley Square at around 9.38pm on Thursday, September 3.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 40s suffering from stab injuries.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to hospital. Police have since confirmed that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Air ambulance trauma team deployed

The London Ambulance Service said it was also called at 9.38pm to reports of a stabbing at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, W1K.

Ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer were sent, while a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was dispatched by road.

A patient was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.

It is not immediately clear from the information released whether the ambulance service statement relating to Grosvenor House Hotel and the Metropolitan Police incident on Berkeley Square refer to the same stabbing or two separate incidents.

58-year-old arrested

In the Berkeley Square incident, a 58-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and attempted robbery.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries and remains there.

The Metropolitan Police said enquiries were continuing to establish the full circumstances and described the incident as isolated, adding that there was nothing currently suggesting an ongoing risk to the wider public.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 7446/03SEP.

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