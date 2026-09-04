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SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail worker jailed after stealing drug parcels as police seize record £ 1.2 million cash haul

Royal Mail worker jailed after stealing drug parcels as police seize record £ 1.2 million cash haul

A Royal Mail worker who exploited his job to steal parcels suspected of containing drugs and redirect them to his own and other addresses has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Amjad Ali, 50, of Olivia Drive, Slough, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court after admitting a string of offences linked to his work at a Royal Mail logistics centre.

Police said Ali identified parcels suspected of containing drugs while they were waiting to undergo X-ray examination.

Instead of allowing the parcels to continue through the proper process, Ali dishonestly removed some of them and relabelled them for delivery to alternative addresses – including his own home.

The offending took place between 2024 and 2025.

Police find more than £ 1.2 million in cash

Thames Valley Police launched an investigation which culminated in officers executing warrants at several locations connected to Ali on December 12, 2025.

Searches were carried out at his home, vehicle and a storage facility.

Inside Ali’s storage locker, officers discovered an extraordinary £1,185,420 in cash.

A further £42,290 was recovered from his home, taking the total cash seizure to more than £1.22million.

 

Thames Valley Police said it was the largest cash seizure in the force’s history.

Police believe the money represented proceeds from the onward supply of cannabis.

Ali was charged the following day.

Royal Mail employee sent to prison

At Reading Crown Court, Ali pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis, theft of parcels, possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

 

He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

PC Filippo Brancato said Ali believed he had discovered a “lucrative way” of exploiting his position at Royal Mail but said the prison sentence demonstrated that “crime does not pay”.

Money recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act can be reinvested into policing and community initiatives.

Thames Valley Police said it would continue pursuing those involved in facilitating the illegal drugs trade.

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