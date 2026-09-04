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STREET ATTACK Teenager reportedly fighting for life after suspected stabbing at Martins Corner

Teenager reportedly fighting for life after suspected stabbing at Martins Corner

A teenager is reportedly fighting for his life following a suspected stabbing near Martins Corner, according to reports from the scene.

A police cordon is understood to have been put in place on the pavement around Martins Corner and Wood Lane, close to the traffic lights and supermarket.

Local residents have reported that the incident involved a confrontation between two males in which a knife was allegedly used.

One person commenting locally claimed to know the victim and said he is 16 years old and in a life-threatening condition.

However, the teenager’s age, injuries and current condition have not yet been officially confirmed by police or the ambulance service.

Police cordon in place

Witnesses have reported seeing part of the area sealed off while emergency services deal with the incident and enquiries are carried out.

Details surrounding exactly what happened remain unclear and there has been no official confirmation at this stage of any arrests.

The claim that two males were involved in a knife fight also remains unverified and should not be treated as established fact until confirmed by police.

People in the area are being advised to avoid the cordoned-off section while emergency services remain at the scene.

Police and ambulance services have been approached for further information.

This is a developing incident and will be updated when further details are officially confirmed.

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