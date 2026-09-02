Violent robber jailed after attacking women for their cars at West Midlands tram stop

A “callous and violent” robber who targeted women at a West Midlands tram station, attacking them before stealing their cars, has been jailed.

Tyrone Downing, 19, carried out a series of robberies at Wednesbury Parkway tram stop between July 2024 and March 2025, targeting victims as they arrived at or left the station.

British Transport Police said Downing used violence and, on occasions, a knife during the attacks, stealing vehicles and mobile phones from his victims.

His first attack happened on July 26, 2024, when Downing, wearing a balaclava, approached a woman and demanded her car keys.

When the victim attempted to escape, he punched her in the face before fleeing in her vehicle.

Man slashed with knife for iPhone

During another robbery, Downing attacked a man with a knife, slashing his arm before stealing his iPhone.

His victims also included a mother who was pushing her baby when Downing demanded her car keys.

When she refused, he struck her on the head before stealing her Ford Fiesta and driving away.

In another terrifying attack, Downing held a woman at knifepoint and pushed her to the ground before stealing her Audi A3.

Detectives investigating the robberies subsequently discovered videos posted to Downing’s social media accounts which showed him driving stolen vehicles.

None of the stolen cars were recovered.

Downing was eventually arrested in Wolverhampton on April 19, 2025.

‘Callous and violent offender’

Detective Constable Aaron Murdoch said: “Tyrone Downing is a callous and violent offender who deliberately targeted women to steal their cars.

“The psychological impact of these offences should not be underestimated.”

Downing pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery, two counts of motor vehicle theft and attempted robbery.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 27, where he was sentenced to four years in prison.