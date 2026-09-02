Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

CALLOUS AND VIOLENT Violent robber jailed after attacking women for their cars at West Midlands tram stop

Violent robber jailed after attacking women for their cars at West Midlands tram stop

A “callous and violent” robber who targeted women at a West Midlands tram station, attacking them before stealing their cars, has been jailed.

Tyrone Downing, 19, carried out a series of robberies at Wednesbury Parkway tram stop between July 2024 and March 2025, targeting victims as they arrived at or left the station.

British Transport Police said Downing used violence and, on occasions, a knife during the attacks, stealing vehicles and mobile phones from his victims.

His first attack happened on July 26, 2024, when Downing, wearing a balaclava, approached a woman and demanded her car keys.

When the victim attempted to escape, he punched her in the face before fleeing in her vehicle.

Man slashed with knife for iPhone

During another robbery, Downing attacked a man with a knife, slashing his arm before stealing his iPhone.

His victims also included a mother who was pushing her baby when Downing demanded her car keys.

When she refused, he struck her on the head before stealing her Ford Fiesta and driving away.

In another terrifying attack, Downing held a woman at knifepoint and pushed her to the ground before stealing her Audi A3.

Detectives investigating the robberies subsequently discovered videos posted to Downing’s social media accounts which showed him driving stolen vehicles.

None of the stolen cars were recovered.

Downing was eventually arrested in Wolverhampton on April 19, 2025.

‘Callous and violent offender’

Detective Constable Aaron Murdoch said: “Tyrone Downing is a callous and violent offender who deliberately targeted women to steal their cars.

“The psychological impact of these offences should not be underestimated.”

Downing pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery, two counts of motor vehicle theft and attempted robbery.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 27, where he was sentenced to four years in prison.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
er police uncover ‘significant’ Huddersfield drugs operation

MAJOR PLAYER er police uncover ‘significant’ Huddersfield drugs operation

UK News
A303 blocked near Thruxton as lorry bursts into flames

LORRY BLAZE A303 blocked near Thruxton as lorry bursts into flames

UK News
Tributes pour in following death of Louisa Jayne Brook

HEARTFELT TRIBUTES Tributes pour in following death of Louisa Jayne Brook

UK News
Newborn baby girl ‘stabbed 15 times’ before being concealed at Sheffield property, court hears

NEWBORN MURDER LASTEST Newborn baby girl ‘stabbed 15 times’ before being concealed at Sheffield property, court hears

Crime, UK News
Man dies after serious assault at Liverpool Street Underground station

NOTTING HILL MURDER Man dies after serious assault at Liverpool Street Underground station

UK News
Police seek witness after man knocked unconscious in Plymouth pub assault

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police seek witness after man knocked unconscious in Plymouth pub assault

UK News
Crime scene at Denholme farm as CID officers descend on commercial site

FARMERY PROBE Crime scene at Denholme farm as CID officers descend on commercial site

UK News
Five charged after newborn baby girl found stabbed to death in Sheffield

NEW BORN CHARGES Five charged after newborn baby girl found stabbed to death in Sheffield

Crime, UK News
Five treated after shed fire spreads to neighbouring properties in Margate

SHED BLAZE Five treated after shed fire spreads to neighbouring properties in Margate

UK News
Urgent search launched for missing 13-year-old girl from Hythe

CALL 999 Urgent search launched for missing 13-year-old girl from Hythe

Missing Persons, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Pink and lilac balloons fill the sky in tribute to seven-year-old Valentina Foster

TRIBUTES PAID Pink and lilac balloons fill the sky in tribute to seven-year-old Valentina Foster

UK News
Curtis Arnold’s appeal delayed until 2027 as YouTube demonetises channel

DJE MEDIA Curtis Arnold – Sexual Harm Prevention Order Confirmed Curtis Arnold’s appeal delayed until 2027 as YouTube demonetises channel

UK News
A303 closed after lorry fire as emergency services issue lengthy diversion

LONG DELAYS A303 closed after lorry fire as emergency services issue lengthy diversion

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Trailer bursts into flames on M25 near Sevenoaks as firefighters tackle blaze

TRAILER BLAZE Trailer bursts into flames on M25 near Sevenoaks as firefighters tackle blaze

UK News
Mother accused of murdering newborn as court hears baby girl was ‘stabbed 15 times’ and dumped in outhouse

PICTURED Mother accused of murdering newborn as court hears baby girl was ‘stabbed 15 times’ and dumped in outhouse

Crime, UK News
‘No way’ bus driver could have seen four-year-old before fatal hospital crash, inquest hears

FATAL BUS CRASH ‘No way’ bus driver could have seen four-year-old before fatal hospital crash, inquest hears

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Vehicle fire and crash partially block A406 North Circular at Barking Flyover

TRAFFIC CHAOS Vehicle fire and crash partially block A406 North Circular at Barking Flyover

UK News
Former soldier ‘strangled wife on their bed’ after becoming convinced she was leaving him, court told

TRIAL UPDATE Former soldier ‘strangled wife on their bed’ after becoming convinced she was leaving him, court told

UK News
Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp airlifted to hospital after horror birthday fall

BIRTHDAY FALL Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp airlifted to hospital after horror birthday fall

UK News
Watch Live