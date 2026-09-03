Three men arrested after suspected hare coursing near Barbury Castle

Three men have been arrested following reports of suspected hare coursing near Barbury Castle, close to Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to the area at around 1pm on Wednesday, September 2, after receiving reports of a vehicle being driven in a field while a dog was seen pursuing hares.

The vehicle left the field before officers arrived but was subsequently located and stopped by members of the Swindon Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Three arrested

Police arrested all three occupants of the vehicle on suspicion of trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

They were also arrested on suspicion of being equipped to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

Wiltshire Police confirmed all three men have since been released on bail while officers continue their enquiries.

The investigation remains ongoing.