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LIFE CHANGING COLLISION A34 closed overnight after serious collision as police investigation continues

A34 closed overnight after serious collision as police investigation continues

The A34 in Hampshire has been closed in both directions following a serious collision, with police warning the road is expected to remain shut into Sunday morning.

The major route is closed between the A303 at Bullington and the A272 at Littleton, with emergency services and highways teams at the scene.

Police collision investigators were carrying out examination work late on Saturday night, with the closure expected to remain in place throughout the night and potentially into the morning of Sunday, September 6.

Trapped traffic released from A34

National Highways teams worked to release motorists who had become caught inside the closure.

Northbound traffic was cleared first before officers began releasing vehicles from the southbound carriageway. By around 11.17pm, all traffic trapped within the closure had been cleared.

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption and allow additional time for their journeys.

A34 diversion routes

Southbound motorists are being diverted from the A34 at Bullington Cross onto the A303 towards Basingstoke, before using the M3 and continuing towards Junction 9.

Northbound traffic is being diverted using the M3 and A303 before rejoining the A34.

At this stage, no further information has been released about the circumstances of the collision or whether anyone has been injured.

Hampshire Police remain at the scene and collision investigation work is continuing.

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Topics :CollisionCrimePolice

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