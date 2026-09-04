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FATAL COLLISION Man dies after collision with car in Bradford as two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

Man dies after collision with car in Bradford as two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

A man has died following a collision with a car in Bradford, with two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Police were called to Killinghall Road at around 8.56pm on Thursday, September 3, following reports of a road traffic collision.

Emergency services attended, but police have confirmed that a man involved in the collision sadly died.

Two arrested after fatal collision

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Both remain in police custody while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police have not yet released further details about the man who died or the vehicle involved.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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