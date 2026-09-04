Gatwick Airport runway closed after aircraft suffers technical issue

Flights at Gatwick Airport have been disrupted after the runway was closed when a departing aircraft suffered a technical issue.

The runway was shut at around 1.40pm today, Friday, September 4, while airport teams worked to move the affected aircraft and restore operations.

A Boeing 787 was reportedly involved, with the aircraft understood to have become stuck on the runway.

Flights delayed and diverted

The disruption resulted in departing aircraft being grounded while some inbound flights were delayed or diverted to other airports.

Several easyJet services were reportedly among those diverted, with one passenger saying their flight from the Isle of Man had been sent to Luton.

The aircraft involved was reportedly due to fly to New York shortly after 1pm and was surrounded by several fire engines while crews dealt with the incident. It was subsequently cleared from the runway.

Gatwick issues statement

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson confirmed the runway closure was caused by a technical issue involving a departing aircraft.

The airport said teams were working to move the plane and resume operations as quickly as possible, stressing that passenger safety remained its priority.

Passengers were advised to continue travelling to Gatwick in time for their scheduled flights despite the disruption.

Travellers should check the latest status of their flight directly with their airline before travelling.