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FIRE BALL Car bursts into flames on A13 near Stanford-le-Hope as fire crews rush to scene

Car bursts into flames on A13 near Stanford-le-Hope as fire crews rush to scene

A car has been destroyed by fire on the A13 near Stanford-le-Hope in Essex, prompting a response from several fire crews.

The vehicle caught fire on the London-bound stretch of the A13, reportedly close to the BP petrol station, with motorists reporting seeing a significant emergency service presence.

Traffic was initially able to continue past the incident while firefighters arrived and dealt with the burning vehicle.

Driver confirms car caught fire

A man commenting on a local community group said the vehicle involved was his, posting an image from the scene and confirming: “My car caught fire.”

Other motorists reported seeing fire engines arriving as they passed the incident.

There have been no reports in the information currently available of anyone being injured.

The fire was subsequently extinguished and the damaged vehicle was reportedly recovered from the road, with motorists later reporting that traffic had returned to normal.

The circumstances surrounding the fire, including what caused the vehicle to ignite, have not yet been confirmed by the fire service.

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