‘Caring’ woman, 19, dies days after car crash but saves lives of others through organ donation

A 19-year-old woman who died four days after a car crashed into a tree in Staffordshire has gone on to save and transform the lives of others by donating six organs.

Harriet Boyles, from Stoke-on-Trent, was a passenger in a Ford which left the road and struck a tree on Lichfield Road in Armitage at around 1.35am on August 22.

Harriet was rushed to hospital following the collision but died from her injuries on August 26.

Her devastated family have now paid tribute to the teenager, describing her as a “beautiful young woman” whose kindness, warmth and caring nature touched everyone around her.

They revealed that even after her death, Harriet continued helping others through organ donation.

Harriet donated six organs

Her family said: “Even in her passing, Harriet’s generosity and selflessness continued to shine.

“Through the gift of organ donation, she helped to save and transform the lives of others by donating six organs.

“This extraordinary act was a true reflection of her character and the person she was, someone who always thought about helping others and making a difference.”

Harriet had previously been Head Girl at her high school and was preparing to begin an apprenticeship in finance.

Her family said she had been excited about what lay ahead.

They said: “She was due to begin an apprenticeship in finance and was excited about the future, taking the first steps towards what promised to be a successful and fulfilling career.”

‘Family meant everything to Harriet’

Relatives described Harriet as an intelligent, compassionate and loving young woman who had already made a lasting impression on those around her.

They said: “Family meant everything to Harriet. She treasured every moment spent with her loved ones and brought joy, laughter, and comfort wherever she went.

“Her caring personality and selfless nature made her a devoted daughter, sister, relative and friend, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Her death has left what the family described as an “immeasurable void” in the lives of those closest to her.

They added: “She will be forever loved, forever remembered, and never forgotten.”

Driver arrested as police investigate

Staffordshire Police said the 23-year-old man from Newcastle-under-Lyme who was driving the Ford was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

He has since been released on conditional bail while collision investigators continue their enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 64 of 22 August.