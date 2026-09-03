Police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen at Maidstone shopping centre

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information to help find a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from Maidstone.

Brenden Parr was last seen near Maidstone Bus Station at The Mall shopping centre, Stagshaw Close, at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, September 2.

Kent Police issued an appeal on Thursday asking members of the public to help locate the missing teenager.

Brenden is described as being around 5ft 2in tall, of average build, with brown shaven hair.

He also has freckles across his nose.

When he was last seen, Brenden is thought to have been wearing a dark green jumper and grey camouflage trousers with a patch on one of the knees.

Anyone who sees Brenden or has critical information about his current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 02-1737.

Anyone with other information which could help officers locate him is asked to contact Kent Police on 101.