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DIGGER HEIST Police recover stolen digger after spotting suspicious van and trailer in Dartford

Police recover stolen digger after spotting suspicious van and trailer in Dartford

A stolen digger has been recovered after police officers on patrol spotted a suspicious van towing a trailer through Dartford.

Officers first saw a Ford Transit van towing an empty trailer along Hawley Road at around 12.30am on Thursday, September 3.

A short time later, the same vehicle was spotted on Green Street Green Road – but this time there was a digger loaded onto the trailer.

Officers follow van to Darenth

Police followed the Transit until it came to a stop in Darenth Park Avenue.

Checks carried out by officers established that the digger had been reported stolen.

A 37-year-old woman from Orpington was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

The digger was recovered by police.

The woman has since been released on police bail while officers continue their enquiries into the incident.

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