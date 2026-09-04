Police recover stolen digger after spotting suspicious van and trailer in Dartford

A stolen digger has been recovered after police officers on patrol spotted a suspicious van towing a trailer through Dartford.

Officers first saw a Ford Transit van towing an empty trailer along Hawley Road at around 12.30am on Thursday, September 3.

A short time later, the same vehicle was spotted on Green Street Green Road – but this time there was a digger loaded onto the trailer.

Officers follow van to Darenth

Police followed the Transit until it came to a stop in Darenth Park Avenue.

Checks carried out by officers established that the digger had been reported stolen.

A 37-year-old woman from Orpington was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

The digger was recovered by police.

The woman has since been released on police bail while officers continue their enquiries into the incident.