Police investigation launched after child dies in woodland in Staffordshire

Police have launched an investigation after a child died in woodland despite an emergency response involving an air ambulance.

Emergency services were called to land near Strawberry Lane in Cheslyn Hay at around 8.45am on Saturday following reports that a child was in cardiac arrest.

Police and paramedics attended, while an air ambulance was also deployed to the scene.

Despite the emergency response, the child was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly afterwards.

Staffordshire Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

The force has not released the child’s age or further details about their identity.

Police remain at scene

Roads surrounding the area were closed throughout the day while officers carried out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police were expected to remain at the scene into Saturday evening.

Cheslyn Hay district councillor Robert Duncan described the news as “deeply upsetting” for the local community.

He said he would provide residents with further information once he had “full and confirmed details” and urged people not to speculate about what had happened.

Residents have also been asked to respect the privacy of the child’s family and those involved in the emergency response.

The death remains unexplained, and a police investigation is ongoing.