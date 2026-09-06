Fourteen arrested and suspected stolen vehicles seized in Doncaster organised crime crackdown

Fourteen people have been arrested and 13 suspected stolen vehicles recovered during a major police operation targeting organised vehicle crime across Doncaster.

Officers from across South Yorkshire Police searched several caravan sites and other locations on Wednesday, September 2, as part of a multi-agency operation aimed at disrupting suspected criminal networks.

At a site in Mexborough, three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of stealing motor vehicles.

Police seized a Ford Transit van, Honda quad bike, Toyota Hilux, wood chipper, two large trailers, two plant machines and a mini digger.

Officers believe all of the items may have been stolen and enquiries are continuing to establish their ownership.

Quad bikes and motorbikes recovered

At a property in Bentley, officers recovered two stolen quad bikes and two stolen motorbikes.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Two further men were arrested by officers from Operation Castle on suspicion of handling stolen goods after intelligence indicated they had allegedly been inside a vehicle stolen during a burglary.

Other arrests during the operation were made on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving, robbery and shoplifting, as well as for recall to prison and failing to appear before a court.

Stolen Transit found with cloned plates

A joint road check involving the Tasking Team and Roads Policing Group also resulted in officers recovering a stolen Ford Transit van displaying cloned registration plates.

Police dealt with 15 motorists for speeding, while another driver received a traffic offence report for allegedly not wearing a seatbelt and having no valid MOT.

South Yorkshire Police said its Operation Spoke Alpha campaign has contributed to a reduction of more than 50% in reported motorbike thefts in Doncaster since it was launched last year.

Overall reports of vehicle offences in the district have fallen by 18% this year, according to the force.

‘Organised vehicle crime ripples through our neighbourhoods’

Detective Inspector Jim Smith said organised vehicle crime “ripples right through our neighbourhoods” and can be linked with further offending, violence and anti-social behaviour.

He said officers would continue gathering intelligence, making arrests and disrupting organised criminal networks operating in the area.

South Yorkshire Police described the latest operation as “just a small snapshot” of the work taking place throughout the year to tackle organised vehicle crime.

Those arrested remain suspects unless and until charged and convicted of an offence.