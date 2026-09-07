Petition demanding action on UK ‘cat crisis’ passes 14,000 signatures

More than 14,000 people have backed a petition calling for a national strategy to tackle cat overpopulation and mounting pressure on animal rescue centres across the country.

The petition is calling on the Government to improve access to affordable cat neutering, provide greater support for overstretched rescue organisations and increase education around responsible pet ownership.

Campaigners also want ministers to review measures aimed at tackling irresponsible breeding and reducing the number of cats being abandoned.

The petition comes amid warnings from animal welfare organisations that Britain’s rescue sector is struggling to cope with growing numbers of unwanted animals.

RSPCA warned of ‘cat crisis’

Earlier this year, the RSPCA reported a 72% increase in cats entering its care, describing the rise as unprecedented for that time of year.

Animal welfare charities have warned of a developing “cat crisis”, with unwanted litters and cats not being neutered contributing to pressure on already stretched rescue organisations.

The RSPCA has also reported that the overall number of animals in its care reached a six-year high, with almost half having to be accommodated in emergency boarding because its centres were full.

According to the petition, rescue organisations across the country are facing increasing demand, with some unable to take in any more cats and kittens.

Campaigners argue that tackling the problem nationally could prevent thousands of unwanted animals entering the rescue system in the first place.

The proposed strategy would focus on affordable neutering, additional support for rescue centres, responsible pet ownership education and measures to tackle irresponsible breeding and abandonment.

Government response triggered

The petition passed the 10,000-signature threshold required to trigger a Government response, with an update issued on August 24 confirming the milestone.

The update stated: “This petition got more than 10,000 signatures, meaning that the government will respond to it.”

It has since continued to attract support and has now received more than 14,000 signatures.

The petition remains open until February 19, 2027.