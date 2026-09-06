Maya Jama ‘signed up for The Gentlemen Season 3’ as cast dismiss Meghan Markle rumours

Maya Jama is reportedly set to return for a third season of The Gentlemen after making her acting debut in the hit series.

The Love Island presenter, 32, joined the cast as Aisha in Season 2, and reports claim bosses have already decided to bring her back following a positive response to her appearance.

Although Jama had a relatively small role in her debut season, her character is now reportedly expected to return when production begins on Season 3.

The development comes amid continued speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, could also appear in the Guy Ritchie series — rumours which members of the cast have largely played down.

Theo James joked that Prince Harry could play one of his love interests to “sort the Meghan thing”, before suggesting that the practicalities surrounding an appearance by the Duchess would make filming difficult.

Vinnie Jones dismissed the speculation as “hot air”, while Ray Winstone said it was the first he had heard about the possibility.

Hugh Bonneville was similarly sceptical, describing the speculation as “a genius bit of marketing”.

Jama herself said that, as one of the newest members of the cast, she would probably be among the last to know if Meghan were actually joining the series.

Bigger role for Maya Jama?

Jama is best known for presenting Love Island and has built a successful career in television and radio, but The Gentlemen marked a move into acting.

Her reported return suggests producers could have further plans for Aisha when the crime drama comes back for another instalment.

Filming for Season 3 is reportedly expected to begin soon.

There has been no official confirmation in the material provided that Meghan Markle has been cast in the series, and comments from existing cast members indicate the reports should currently be treated as speculation.