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JOB CUTS Jaguar Land Rover opens voluntary redundancy scheme as it targets £1.7bn in savings

Jaguar Land Rover opens voluntary redundancy scheme as it targets £1.7bn in savings

Jaguar Land Rover has opened a voluntary redundancy programme for salaried and management staff as the carmaker seeks around £1.7 billion in savings over the next two years.

The move comes as JLR looks to reduce costs and increase efficiency amid challenging global market conditions, including falling sales, rising costs and the impact of US tariffs.

The company directly employs around 34,000 people in the UK, while an estimated 120,000 further jobs are supported through its British supply chain.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 4, JLR confirmed employees and trade union partners had been informed about the redundancy programme.

The company said: “Over the past three years, we have strengthened our House of Brands and transformed our product portfolio for the next generation.

“As we deliver the next phase of our strategy, we must adapt to evolving global market conditions while targeting approximately £1.7 billion of savings over the next two years and reduce break-evens to 300,000 vehicles.

“To achieve this, we must further simplify our organisation, improve efficiency and build greater resilience.

“Today, we informed our colleagues and trade union partners that JLR is opening a voluntary redundancy programme offering salaried and management team members the opportunity to leave the business. We will share further information with our colleagues first.”

JLR recovering from major cyber attack

The cost-cutting drive follows the major cyber incident which struck JLR on August 31, 2025, forcing the manufacturer to shut down systems and suspend production.

Manufacturing remained disrupted throughout September before the company began a phased restart on October 8.

The financial consequences were significant, with JLR later reporting £196 million in costs directly associated with the cyber incident in its financial results covering July to September 2025.

The voluntary redundancy programme comes as the manufacturer seeks to make its operations more resilient while lowering the number of vehicles it needs to sell to break even.

JLR has not announced in the information released so far how many employees it expects to leave under the voluntary scheme.

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