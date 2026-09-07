Manchester Airport brawl family’s reputation collapses after jail sentence and racist misconduct ruling

A family portrayed as blameless victims of police brutality following the notorious Manchester Airport confrontation has seen that public narrative dramatically change after one brother was jailed and another, a serving police officer, was dismissed for racist misconduct.

Two years ago, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz appeared with his brother and mother at a high-profile press conference in a luxury suite at Manchester’s Midland Hotel.

The family did not speak, but their lawyer, Aamer Anwar, presented them as respectable and pro-police people who had been subjected to shocking and unprovoked violence.

Anwar described the family as law-abiding and accused Greater Manchester Police of “unnecessary aggression and violence”, while suggesting there had been a “deliberate attempt to smear them”.

The press conference followed the release of CCTV footage showing what happened before an armed police officer was captured on video kicking Amaaz in the face while he was on the ground at Manchester Airport.

The case sparked protests in Manchester and Rochdale, with demonstrators carrying banners accusing GMP of racism and police brutality.

Two years later, however, the circumstances surrounding the incident and members of the family have faced considerably greater scrutiny.

Amaaz jailed for attacking police officers

Amaaz is now serving a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of repeatedly punching PCs Lydia Ward and Ellie Cook.

Officers had been sent to arrest him following an earlier incident in which he had headbutted a passenger inside Terminal 2.

During the subsequent criminal proceedings, defence lawyers argued that the arresting officers had been “out of control” and suggested racism may have been a factor.

Prosecutors argued that the brothers could have reported the alleged threat involving the passenger at the time or contacted their eldest brother, who was then a serving GMP officer, but did neither.

Sentencing Amaaz in June, Judge Neil Flewitt KC told him: “Instead, you sought to blame others for what was your responsibility and portray yourself as the victim. That does not bode well for your rehabilitation.”

Police officer brother sacked over racist misconduct

The family’s eldest brother, PC Mohammed Abid, had previously been described as a “role model” and regularly attended court to support his brothers.

He also provided positive character evidence on Amaaz’s behalf.

Abid has since been dismissed from Greater Manchester Police after a disciplinary panel found he had made a racist remark towards a female colleague of African heritage.

The panel found that he mocked the officer’s hair by describing it as “looking like a mop”.

His dismissal provides a striking contrast with the family’s earlier public presentation during a controversy in which racism within GMP had been a central allegation.

Third brother cleared after juries fail to reach verdicts

A third sibling, Muhammad Amaad, also faced allegations of violence arising from the airport incident.

Two juries failed to reach verdicts and prosecutors subsequently decided not to pursue a third trial, meaning the proceedings against him ended without a conviction.

Both brothers were also acquitted of assaulting PC Zachary Marsden, the armed officer filmed kicking Amaaz during the arrest.

Marsden will not face criminal prosecution after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to bring charges against him.

His actions have not, however, been completely cleared from scrutiny.

He remains under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, meaning disciplinary proceedings remain possible.

Mother appeared at press conference with black eye

The family’s mother, Shameem Akhtar, appeared at the Midland Hotel press conference with a black eye.

She alleged she had been racially abused by another passenger while travelling from Pakistan to Manchester and claimed a racial slur had been directed towards her.

During the chaotic confrontation involving her sons, she was also struck in the face by the handle of a police Taser. Police maintained that this was accidental.

The competing allegations surrounding the airport incident became central to a controversy which spread far beyond the terminal itself.

A dramatically changed picture

What initially became one of the country’s most prominent police-use-of-force controversies ultimately developed into a much more complicated case than the first viral footage suggested.

Amaaz has been imprisoned for violence against two police officers, while his police officer brother has been dismissed after a disciplinary panel upheld an allegation of racist misconduct.

Another brother’s prosecution ended after two juries were unable to reach verdicts, while the officer whose kick became the defining image of the controversy will not face criminal charges but remains subject to an IOPC investigation.

The developments leave a markedly different picture from the one presented at the Midland Hotel press conference two years ago — while the separate investigation into PC Marsden’s use of force remains unresolved.