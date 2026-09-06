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MIGRANTS ON THE MOVE Around 140 migrants rescued from small boat heading towards Hampshire coast in major operation

Around 140 migrants rescued from small boat heading towards Hampshire coast in major operation

Around 140 migrants have been rescued from a small boat in the English Channel after a major emergency response was launched as the vessel headed towards the Hampshire coast.

RNLI lifeboats from Bembridge and Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight were deployed to the incident on Sunday, September 6.

The two lifeboats later made their way into Langstone Harbour, between Hayling Island and Portsmouth, according to marine traffic information.

HM Coastguard also deployed both a helicopter and an aeroplane as part of the operation.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed the emergency response had been launched following reports of a small boat in the Channel travelling towards Hampshire.

A spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard has sent RNLI lifeboats and an HM Coastguard helicopter and aeroplane in response to a small boat reported in the Channel on September 6 heading towards the Hampshire coast.”

French authorities said the vessel was believed to have been carrying around 140 migrants as it travelled towards the UK.

The Home Office said the Government was continuing efforts to tackle dangerous Channel crossings, claiming more than 48,000 crossing attempts had been prevented and 1,100 boats and engines seized since the election.

French maritime authorities also warned of the dangers faced by people attempting to cross the Channel, highlighting strong winds and currents, sandbanks, cold water and the high volume of shipping using the route.

The operation comes amid continuing efforts by UK and French authorities to prevent small boats from attempting the dangerous journey across the Channel.

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